VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.83

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

