Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.45

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,321,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 90,407 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $64,295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 688,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

