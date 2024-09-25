EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.20

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 4861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 125.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 694.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

