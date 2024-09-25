iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.50

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 7549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SWS Partners raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 224,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

