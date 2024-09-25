iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.50

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 7549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.