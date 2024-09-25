Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Shares Up 7.8%

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 183.39 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 183.32 ($2.45). 1,582,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 870% from the average session volume of 163,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.28).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.08) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Adriatic Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.28. The firm has a market cap of £589.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1,670.91 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Adriatic Metals news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson acquired 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £24,815.16 ($33,228.66). Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

