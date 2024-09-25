NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.49

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.49 and last traded at $88.49, with a volume of 17237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

NRG Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

