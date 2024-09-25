Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Trading Down 14.5%

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.20 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.31). Approximately 212,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 71,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.90 ($0.36).

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($66,952.33). In other Pennant International Group news, insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($66,952.33). Also, insider Klaas van der Leest acquired 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,658.28). 38.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

Featured Stories

