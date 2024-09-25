Toast (NYSE:TOST) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.92

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 3910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Toast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Toast Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at $799,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,382,344. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.