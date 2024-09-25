Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Down 23%

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 23% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.82). Approximately 2,962,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,165% from the average daily volume of 234,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20 ($1.06).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Oxford Metrics Stock Up 3.1 %
About Oxford Metrics
Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.
