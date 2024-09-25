Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) were up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 6.84 ($0.09). Approximately 371,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 679,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

