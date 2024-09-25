Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.13). Approximately 200,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,552,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.12).
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.74. The stock has a market cap of £60.45 million, a PE ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 3.39.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
