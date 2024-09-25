Zigup (LON:ZIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $378.50

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 378.50 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 379.75 ($5.09), with a volume of 6396023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382 ($5.12).

Zigup Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £840.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Zigup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. Zigup’s payout ratio is currently 4,814.81%.

Zigup Company Profile

In other Zigup news, insider Philip Vincent bought 25,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £107,424.64 ($143,846.60). 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zigup Plc engages in the provision of mobility solutions and automotive services to business and personal customers in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers vehicle provision services which includes vehicle rental, service, and maintenance services through vans, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and specialist vehicles with refrigerated, traffic management, and support; and fleet support and services comprising service scheduling, telematics, driver liaison, training, and downtime management, as well as electric vehicle (EV) fleet consulting and charging, and solar installation for businesses and consumers.

