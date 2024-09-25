B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $403.40

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 403.40 ($5.40) and last traded at GBX 404.40 ($5.42), with a volume of 111758609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420.90 ($5.64).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.03) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.67 ($7.87).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,147.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 444.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 488.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.68), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($48,838.35). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.