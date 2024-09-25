B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $403.40

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 403.40 ($5.40) and last traded at GBX 404.40 ($5.42), with a volume of 111758609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420.90 ($5.64).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.03) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.67 ($7.87).
Get Our Latest Research Report on B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail Price Performance
Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail
In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.68), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($48,838.35). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.