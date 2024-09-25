Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Trading Down 41.9%

Shares of Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) dropped 41.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.21 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.23 ($0.07). Approximately 418,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 661% from the average daily volume of 54,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

Enteq Technologies Stock Down 40.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.12. The company has a market cap of £3.87 million, a PE ratio of -300.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Enteq Technologies Company Profile

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

