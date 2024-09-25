Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,222.00

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,222 ($43.14) and last traded at GBX 3,151.72 ($42.20), with a volume of 11897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,148 ($42.15).
Several analysts have commented on BWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($48.88) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($45.10) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($40.35) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
