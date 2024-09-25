Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,222.00

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,222 ($43.14) and last traded at GBX 3,151.72 ($42.20), with a volume of 11897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,148 ($42.15).

Several analysts have commented on BWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($48.88) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($45.10) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($40.35) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,959.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,752.09. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,741.11, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

