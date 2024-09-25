Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Trading Down 18.5%

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 1,604,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 818,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Anglesey Mining Stock Down 18.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.26. The company has a market cap of £5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 3.52.

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

