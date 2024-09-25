Rightmove (LON:RMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $710.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.51) and last traded at GBX 693.80 ($9.29), with a volume of 103507938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 674.40 ($9.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 483 ($6.47) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.70) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 602.67 ($8.07).

Get Rightmove alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rightmove

Rightmove Stock Up 0.2 %

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 592.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 562. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,732.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.