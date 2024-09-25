Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.40 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.55). 3,492,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,740,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.80 ($1.44).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £838.89 million, a PE ratio of -1,923.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

