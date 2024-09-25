Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.40

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.40 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 39.20 ($0.52), with a volume of 45330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.52).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Friday, August 30th.
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
