Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.40

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.40 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 39.20 ($0.52), with a volume of 45330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.52).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

About Resolute Mining

The firm has a market capitalization of £800.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,680.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.26.

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.