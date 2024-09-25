Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.20

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.20 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 9432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.80 ($1.35).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Prs Reit from GBX 106 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Prs Reit alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRSR

Prs Reit Stock Performance

Prs Reit Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £563.14 million, a PE ratio of 932.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.

About Prs Reit

(Get Free Report)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.