Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $229.00

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 229 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 224 ($3.00), with a volume of 8545461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.50 ($3.02).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.10. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
