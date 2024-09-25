Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,880,110 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,468,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,880,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.37% of Coeur Mining worth $98,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.