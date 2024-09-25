Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $100,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of THG stock opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.03 and a fifty-two week high of $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.90.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $180,132.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,906,908.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,623. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

