Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.36 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.49% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $99,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after buying an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 407,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $23,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,817.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,888,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.