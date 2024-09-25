Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.99% of Universal Display worth $98,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 210.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OLED opened at $214.35 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.