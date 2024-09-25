Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.56% of IES worth $100,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in IES by 258.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in IES by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IES in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 252.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IESC stock opened at $188.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.38. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average is $145.96.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter.

IES announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $8,152,242.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,245,713.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,245,713.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total transaction of $1,872,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,966 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,099 over the last three months. 59.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

