Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $100,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,800.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 151.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $147.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.