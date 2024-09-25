Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of AECOM worth $99,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 67.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 808,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,897,000 after purchasing an additional 326,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,136.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

