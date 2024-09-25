Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,023,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Delek US worth $99,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,341,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

Delek US Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.