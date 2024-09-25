Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,051 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 238,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $123,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

