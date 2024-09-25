NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,097 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NatWest Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 418,878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NatWest Group stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.1543 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.