Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.28 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 268,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $104,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,532,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $628,684,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $201,708 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

