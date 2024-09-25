Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,388 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,271,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

