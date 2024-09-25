The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $103,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.43. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

