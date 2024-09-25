Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FAPR opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $572.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

