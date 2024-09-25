Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,226,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 20,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $221.94. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.