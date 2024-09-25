Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.49 Million Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 54,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 64,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

