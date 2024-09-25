Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,486 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after buying an additional 28,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.