Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

