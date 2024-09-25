Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 94,224 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 703,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,224 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $21.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

