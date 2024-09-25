Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,245 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 336.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

IHF stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $849.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

