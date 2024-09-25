Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 721,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,913 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.71.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
