SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,729 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $16,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 939.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

