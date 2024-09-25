Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 112,237 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $14,530,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $7,397,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.17.

ZBH stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

