STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of STAG Industrial worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

NYSE STAG opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

