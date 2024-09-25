Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,053 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,962,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,383,000 after purchasing an additional 347,993 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,360,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 532,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 461,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $98.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

