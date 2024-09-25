Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 107,872 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,872 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $1,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Honda Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,098,000 after buying an additional 232,148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 179.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $5,396,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HMC opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

