Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,300 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.