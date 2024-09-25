Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,372 Shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 29.86% of Principal Quality ETF worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Principal Quality ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSET opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $70.84.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Quality ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.