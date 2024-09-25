Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.5 %

EW opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

